iPhone 16 online leaks reveal new battery technology

A leaker by the handle ‘Kosutami’ posted alleged iPhone 16 models with a new battery design.

In an X post, Kosutami said that the ‘early stage iPhone 16 Pro’ has a 3,355mAh battery, a metal shell, and limited charge voltage technology. He also mentioned that the stage prototype has changed from ‘glossy surface to frosted metal’ and a redesigned connector.

The component images leaked fall in line with rumors surrounding a new battery technology and a new heatsink component to reduce overheating. It’s believed that graphite will replace copper as it has high thermal conductivity, evidenced by filing patents related to the material to act as a heatsink in portable devices. The move from copper to graphene was facilitated by overheating issues affecting the iPhone 15 Pro. Apple will also have a fix that’s coming as a software update.

Battery of early stage iPhone 16 Pro Proto

Features glossy metal shell, 3355mAh Capacity(13.02Wh), LCV 4.48V(Limited Charge Voltage)

There is no timeframe on when the iPhone 16 might launch next year.