iPhone 16 Plus may have 7 color options

The next set of iPhone 16 Plus models will have an array of different color options to choose from, according to a rumor from China.

A leak on Chinese social media site Weibo revealed that Apple is planning 7 colors for the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus. The leaker who goes by the handle ‘Fixed focus digital’ said that the 2024 iPhone Plus will come in White, Purple, Black, Green, Yellow, Pink, and Blue. Compared to the iPhone 15 Plus, the next generation iPhone will have two more color options for consumers. It’s not clear whether the colors are limited only to the iPhone 16 Plus or if it will be offered in other iPhone 16 models as well.

In similar news, reports claim that the iPhone 16 Pro will have a new titanium color, namely ‘Rose’ and ‘Space Titanium’, with ‘Space Black’ replacing Black Titanium. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be revealed in September.