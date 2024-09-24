iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 launches in stores

Consumers can now buy the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 in Apple Stores and online.

The iPhone 16 lineup debuted during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event in September, with preorders launching on the 13th and a September 20 shipping date. The date has arrived and after the preorder phase, customers can now get them in-store or on the official Apple website. It’s worth noting that since they’re available in Apple Stores, consumers can examine the smartphones in person and explore the features before they make a purchase. Various storage and color configurations are also offered in these locations.

Prices for the iPhone 16 start at $799 for the 128GB model, with color options ranging from black to pink, teal, and aquamarine. The base model has a 6.1-inch screen, while the Plus has a 6.7-inch display. Prices for the iPhone 16 Plus start at $899 for the 128GB model.