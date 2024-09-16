iPhone 16 Pro battery replacement 20% more expensive

An updated iPhone repair and service page reveals that Apple will be charging more for out-of-warranty battery replacements for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro.

Apple Stores will be able to carry out the battery replacement for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro for a $119 fee in the US. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro battery replacements cost $99, marking a 20% increase from this generation to the newest one. It’s worth noting that the cost may be different if customers decide to opt for a battery replacement at a third-party Authorized Service Center. The iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 have a battery replacement fee of $99.

iPhone users with AppleCare+ can avail of the free battery replacement, with the condition that it has to retain less than 80% capacity. Preorders for the iPhone 16 models have already begun.