iPhone

iPhone 16 Pro camera to have less ghosting and lens flare

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

A rumor from Korea claims that the next iPhone 16 Pro will have a better camera against ghosting and lens flare.

A user by the handle ‘yeux1122’ claims that Apple will be integrating a new atomic layer deposition technology within the manufacturing process for the iPhone’s camera lens. This is an anti-reflective coating material that could be used for future iPhone cameras. The process involves depositing atomic materials on a substrate for precision over composition and thickness. Manufacturers can apply a thin layer on semiconductor components, one of which is cameras.

iPhone 16 Pro

The ALD layers can make the lenses anti-reflective and curb unwanted effects such as halos, streaks of light, and other photographic artifacts whenever the sun’s rays hit the camera. Ghosting, or image distortion, can also be reduced this way. The two Pro models are believed to come with a tetra prism lens and possibly launch in September this year.

