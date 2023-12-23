iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro to feature tetraprism telephoto lens

The next iPhone will have an integrated tetra prism telephoto lens, according to several rumors and findings.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo said in September that the lens will make an appearance in the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro. The sentiment was echoed by The Elec, claiming that the component was readily available and Apple intends to push with the plan. It’s worth noting that the current iPhone 15 Pro Max has the tetraprism telephoto camera that allows up to 5x zoom. The Pro model had the ‘new and improved’ camera that fit within its spatial constraints, but it did not appear in the 6.1-inch models.

Internal documentation revealed that the design for the iPhone 16 Pro had the same resemblance to that of the iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, Apple plans to increase the size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro to 6.9 and 6.3 inches, respectively.