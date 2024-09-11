iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro models debut

Apple introduced the new iPhone 16 lineup during the ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on September 9.

In the event, Apple unveiled the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro, the flagship models in the lineup. Headlining the Pro model features are the A18 Pro chip, the Camera Control button, and larger displays. It’s worth noting that the Pro Max version has the largest iPhone display to date, standing at 6.9 inches. The borders are also thin, with the frame now having a blasted finish. Color options include Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Black Titanium.

Both Pro models have a 48 MP camera with a quad-pixel sensor for zero shutter lag. The ultra-wide camera comes with autofocus and a 5x tetraprism telephoto camera, exclusive only to the Pro lineup. Pricing for the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro start at $1,199 and $999 for the 256GB and 128GB variant.