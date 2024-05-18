iPhone 16 Pro Max to have bigger capacity

The next iPhone Pro Max will have a longer battery life, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Advertisements

In Kuo’s latest survey, he said that increased energy density for the iPhone 16 Pro Max leads to higher capacity or equivalent battery life at the same size as existing iPhones or smaller than the current ones, respectively. As energy density increases, benefits such as longer battery life at the same size or a smaller component will allow Apple to keep the same dimensions. Apple is believed to employ a stainless steel case to keep the battery cool and safe. Kuo mentioned that stainless steel is the first use case as a thermal solution for the company.

Kuo mentioned that Sunway is set to be the primary stainless steel producer, and if successful will be applied to the next iPhone lineup, presumably the iPhone 17. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 16 lineup in September.