iPhone 16 Pro Max to have unprecedented battery life

By Samantha Wiley
Recent rumors claim that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro Max will have the longest battery life in an iPhone.

In a Naver post, a leaker by the handle ‘yeux1122’ mentioned that supply chain sources say that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a bigger battery capacity to go beyond ones that are offered in an iPhone. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max boasts a battery life of up to 29 hours, so it’s believed that the 16th generation iPhone Pro Max will go beyond that. A report last week mentioned that the Pro Max model will have a 4,676 mAh capacity, or roughly 5% larger than its predecessor.

Other rumors on the Naver platform include 8GB of memory on the iPhone 16 Pro models, and an increase to 6.3 inches from 6.1 inches. The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be revealed this fall season.

