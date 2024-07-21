iPhone

iPhone 16 Pro may come in Titanium Rose color

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

The iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will be released with a new color option, which is “Rose”. Ming-Chi Kuo states that the expected colors available for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be “Natural Titanium” or gray, silver or white, black and the new Rose color, with some colorways being dropped for the new Titanium Rose colorway. The releasing of the iPhone 16 lineup is only two months away from now.

The iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 are available in green, pink, black, yellow, and blue, while the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will be available in white, pink, blue, green, and black. It was also mentioned that Apple may rename the colors that exist. An example of this was the White color of the iPhone 12 that was then renamed to “Starlight” for the iPhone 13. However, even if the color name stays the same, the appearance might be different.

Lost your password?