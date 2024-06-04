iPhone 16 Pro may have thinnest smartphone bezels

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro is bound to have the thinnest bezels in a smartphone- even thinner than the screen border of their flagship phone iPhone 15 Pro.

Multiple sources state that the iPhone 16 Pro models will increase in size at 6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, possibly making it the biggest iPhone made. What’s more, it’s set to have the thinnest bezels on any smartphone ever made, beating the Samsung Galaxy S24.

Achieving this through the rumored border reduction structure technology allows a more compact and systematic layout of its wiring under its display that result in the slimmer bezels.

iPhone 16 Pro Max vs iPhone 15 Pro Max，The narrower and narrower bezel is very much to my taste.

But the dynamic island should be reduced. pic.twitter.com/7EfgBSfjxg — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) June 4, 2024

Apple previously reduced the size of the bezels on its iPhone 15 Pro using low injection pressure to shrink the border size down to 1.5 millimeters. Changes are set to take place as bigger screens are planned for the Pro models with the new iPhone 16 2024 lineup.