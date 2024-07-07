iPhone 16 Pro might have 5x telephoto camera

A new report claims that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will have a 5x telephoto camera lens.

Advertisements

The tetra prism periscope camera initially debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, and now it’s believed that it will have 5x optical zoom for the new iPhone Pro model. The primary suppliers are believed to be Genius Electronic Optical and Largan Precision, with sources claiming that both manufacturers are boosting production in line with the iPhone 16 release timeframe. Largan will have a substantial portion while GSEO will be a newcomer, and initial testing is proving to be positive so far.

Tetraprism component was a major improvement over the previous ones and offers up to 25x and 5x digital zoom and optical zoom, respectively. Aside from the better zoom capabilities, tetraprism also holds an advantage in terms of low-light performance and overall image stabilization.