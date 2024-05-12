iPhone 16 Pro might have brighter display

The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup will have a 20% brighter display, according to an online leak.

A leaker by the handle ‘Instant Digital’ revealed that the next iPhone 16 Pro will have a display that’s 20 percent brighter when viewing SDR content. Peak HDR brightness is set at 1,600 nits while SDR will peak at 1,200 nits. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro had a notable increase in brightness of up to 400 in viewing HDR content, while SDR brightness maxes out at 1,000 nits since the iPhone 13 Pro.

The Weibo leaker is also known for providing leaks about the iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15’s frosted back glass, the minor refresh of the Apple Watch Series 9, the new iPad Pro and iPad Air having a landscape camera, the iPad Pro’s nano-texture screen option, and the Yellow iPhone 14, among others.