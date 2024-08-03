iPhone 16 Pro models to have a big battery change

A leaker recently revealed on social media that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro will have significantly bigger battery capacities than their predecessors.

A user with the handle ‘Instant Digital’ posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo the mAh capacity of the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro. The iPhone 16 Pro Max has a 4,676 mAh battery while the iPhone 16 Pro has 3,557 mAh, up from the 4,422 mAh and 3,274 mAh of the iPhone 15 Pro models. It’s a 5.74% and 9.25% markup from the previous smartphone models. It’s worth noting that there are also efficiency improvements so users can have their phones on longer before needing a charge.

A rumor suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a 30-hour battery life and that the upcoming model will have a stacked battery technology for prolonged lifespan and improved density.