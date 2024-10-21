iPhone 16 Pro owners report random hardware restarts

Several iPhone 16 Pro users are claiming that their iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro devices are randomly freezing and restarting.

Apple Support communities as well as online forums are abuzz with the issue of iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro models suffering from random restarts and freezing. Apparently, the iPhone slows down or completely stops, then restarts itself in the process. A few users said that the iPhones restart after a crash during standby mode and show the home screen instead of resuming where the apps left off. The issue persists even when updating to iOS 18.1. Some iPhone owners claim that the freeze/restart issue occurs as much as 20 times each day.

There have been claims that iPhone owners who had their devices replaced still experience the issue. An unofficial fix involves restoring the software from a Mac or a complete reinstall of iOS.