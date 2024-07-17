iPhone 16 Pro through iPhone 19 Pro Max to feature tetraprism cameras

Ming-Chi Kuo, renowned Apple analyst, asserts details that optical zoom is continually being refined until iPhone 19 pro’s release in 2027, and has information as well on the 2024 iPhone 16 Pro lineup.

Advertisements

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is the only iPhone to feature a tetraprism camera, providing increased capability of the optical zoom feature, and reportedly, the iPhone 16 Pro is likely to also receive this feature.

Kuo says that with the tetrapism lens, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will significantly improve its photo quality and zoom function. Currently, the lens is equipped with a 1/3.1 inch 12MP CIS (contact image sensor), whereas the upcoming iPhone in 2025 will have a 1/2.6inch 48MP CIS. The 2026 iPhone 18 Pro and 2027 iPhone 19 Pro Max will feature a much more refined tetraprism camera, andt the lens may be called another term because smaller prisms will be used in refining the lens.