iPhone

iPhone 16 Pro to have 2TB storage, as per rumor

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Pro

A rumor originating in Korea claims that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will have 2TB of storage space.

In a Naver blog post, a leaker by the name of ‘yeux1122’ claims that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro will have an option to have double the capacity compared to the iPhone 15 Pro units. The reason for this was that Apple is believed to come across a denser NAND flash technology, which they intend to use on the higher-end models. With Quad-Level Cell, Apple can fit more storage within a smaller space. Furthermore, QLC is less expensive compared to Triple-Level Cell which is currently on the iPhone 15 lineup. Conversely, the higher density means slower write and read speeds.

iPhone 16 Pro

Apple is believed to have a new Capture button for the iPhone 16 lineup, bringing the iPhone as an alternative to cameras when it comes to horizontal video shooting.

