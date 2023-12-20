iPhone 16 Pro to have 48MP ultra-wide lens

The next iPhone will have an upgraded ultra wide lens set to 48 megapixels.

A leaker by the handle ‘Setsuna Digital’ revealed images on the Weibo social media site, with the words ‘time for the 48-megapixel ultra wide angle lens’ to be integrated to the iPhone 16 Pro. In comparison, the iPhone 15 Pro had a 12MP ultra wide and telephoto lens alongside the 48MP main sensor.

‘Setsuna Digital’ did not reveal any more information, but the leak makes sense progression-wise. The 48MP camera will give users up to four optical lengths within a three-camera setup. The sensor will also offer low-light photography via pixel binning. The upgrade will reduce component costs, but it’s not clear why the ultra wide camera is being targeted.

There are rumors that a second 48MP sensor will be added, with an analyst saying that it’s a possibility. With that said, we’ll just have to wait for more reports to corroborate the leak.