iPhone 16 Pro to have bigger display

A recent supply chain leak shows that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 will have an even bigger screen size.

Ross Young, a supply chain analyst posted a mysterious tweet about iPhone 16 leaks. He mentioned that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro will have a 6.8-inch and a 6.2-inch display, respectively. Young said that the figure is rounded down, which means about 1/10 of an inch may be added to the iPhone 16 Pro series.

Young also stated that the increased screen will mean a wider aspect ratio, and as display sizes grow and bezels shrink, the form factor and software will have to be changed. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro have 6.3-inch and 6.1-inch screens, respectively.

The iPhone 16 lineup is not expected until the fall of 2024, and there has been very few information about the upcoming smartphones.