iPhone 16 Pro to have major Ultra Wide Camera upgrade

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that the next iPhone Pro will have a significant hardware upgrade for the Ultra Wide Camera.

Advertisements

Kuo said that the iPhone 16 Pro will have an Ultra Wide camera with a 48MP sensor. This in turn will let the user capture more light and lead to enhanced photos even in low-light environments. Currently, the iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 have 48MP cameras with pixel binning to create a single ‘super pixel’ in low-light capture. Kuo said that the same technology will be applied to Ultra Wide, which unlocks ProRAW photos in Ultra Wide mode. Aside from having more detail, the photos can be printed directly at larger sizes.

The iPhone 17 Pro in 2025 is believed to have a new 48MP sensor for the Telephoto lens, a feature that was introduced in the iPhone 15 Pro Max. Kuo says the iPhone 17 models will have upgraded front cameras as well.