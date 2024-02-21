iPhone 16 Pro to have two new colors

A new rumor claims that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro might have two new color options.

Advertisements

A leaker by the handle ‘Majin Bu’ said that the iPhone 16 Pro models may have ‘Titanium Gray’ and ‘Desert Titanium’ colors and shared mockup images on social media platform X. Bu said that the Desert Titanium color will look similar to Gold color that appeared on the iPhone 14 Pro, albeit heavier and deeper, while Titanium Gray will have a similar look to the Space Gray option on the iPhone 6.

Currently, Apple is offering the iPhone 15 Pro in Blue Titanium, White Titanium, Black Titanium, and Natural Titanium, but not in a gold color option. Gold is available from the iPhone 5S to the iPhone 8, and the iPhone XS to the iPhone 14 Pro. The Pro color lineup initially starts at four during launch, with more being introduced on a regular basis.