iPhone 16 Pro will have 120mm tetraprism camera 

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 16 Pro will have the 120mm tetraprism camera technology, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Sharing a report regarding Apple’s orders and tetraprism supplier Largan, Kuo mentioned how Apple intends to integrate the new camera technology in 2024 for the smaller pro models. This signals a 160% growth from last year for the iPhone lineup. Early reports claim that tetraprism will lead to a 110% increase due to lower production rates, but changes have increased the expected growth by about 50%.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max was just released this year, but there are several rumors of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro on the internet. It’s expected that the successor will adopt the 120mm focal length, and the report seemingly confirms this.

Largan is the same company that supplies Huawei periscope lenses, a company that may also increase component use next year. The iPhone 16 Pro will be announced in 2024.