iPhone 16 rear panels revealed in online leak

An alleged leak from social media platform Weibo claims that the next iPhone will have a vertical camera arrangement.

The leaked image revealed that Apple might be using a vertical camera system on its upcoming iPhone 16 lineup. The photo is believed to be the iPhone 16’s rear panel and part of the smartphone’s ‘PVT model’, with the rear cameras having the same sizes as the iPhone 15 Pro in terms of ultra-wide and main lenses. The Weibo leak further said that the iPhone 16 might have a True Tone flash between them and an extra hole for the LiDAR scanner.

The image follows a similar rumor that the iPhone 16 will have a camera-positioned system, with renders showing the same configuration. With this configuration, Apple can open Spatial Video capabilities and the same cameras for the Pro and non-Pro models. A vertical system will have the cameras working side by side in landscape mode.