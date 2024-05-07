iPhone 16 rumored colors announced

The rumored colors arriving on the iPhone 16 lineup have been leaked online.

A leak from the Chinese website Weibo by the handle ‘Fixed focus digital’ has revealed the colors for the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone Pro models. The iPhone 16 Plus will have seven colors, with a few colors making a comeback and White and Purple being new options. The leaker did not mention if the seven color options are exclusive to the iPhone 16 Plus or will make an appearance for the iPhone 16 as well.

The colors for the iPhone 15 Pro variants were Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. Apple chose cooler tones for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and it’s believed that a color will be replaced with a new ‘rose’ tone, while the Black Titanium will be rebranded as ‘space black.’ The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be launched this fall.