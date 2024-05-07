iPhone

iPhone 16 rumored colors announced

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

The rumored colors arriving on the iPhone 16 lineup have been leaked online.

Advertisements

A leak from the Chinese website Weibo by the handle ‘Fixed focus digital’ has revealed the colors for the upcoming iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone Pro models. The iPhone 16 Plus will have seven colors, with a few colors making a comeback and White and Purple being new options. The leaker did not mention if the seven color options are exclusive to the iPhone 16 Plus or will make an appearance for the iPhone 16 as well.

iPhone 16

The colors for the iPhone 15 Pro variants were Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. Apple chose cooler tones for the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro lineup, and it’s believed that a color will be replaced with a new ‘rose’ tone, while the Black Titanium will be rebranded as ‘space black.’ The iPhone 16 lineup is expected to be launched this fall.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
M3 MacBook Air
Grab the M3 MacBook Air at a $149 Discount
1 Min Read
M2 and M4 AI Servers
Apple ‘Building’ M2 and M4 AI servers
1 Min Read
Apple Foldables
Apple foldables arriving in 2025
1 Min Read
Anker Prime Power Bank
Anker’s 20,000 mAh Prime Power Bank is $40 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple Generative AI Has ‘Advantages’ over the competition
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify lossless audio might launch in 2024
1 Min Read
Apple
‘Let Loose’ Apple event to last around half an hour
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
iPhone 18 Pro might have under-screen Face ID
1 Min Read
iOS 18 Siri
Ajax LLM arriving on iOS 18 Siri
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
Report points to an Apple Vision Pro launch in Japan
1 Min Read
Apple AirTag 4 Pack
The 4-Pack Apple AirTag is $19 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?