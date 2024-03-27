iPhone

iPhone 16 to have A18 Pro Chip for AI performance

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

The upcoming iPhone 16 will have an A18 Pro chip that will boost AI performance, according to investment analyst Jeff Pu.

The next-generation iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a larger die size for the A18 Pro chip, as per a research note with Haitong International Securities. Pu mentioned that the A18 Pro chip will have a 6-core GPU, which is similar to the A17 Pro component in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup. This is all in preparation for iOS 18, believed to bring new generative AI features for apps and iPhone components, including Shortcuts, Pages, Messages, Health, Apple Music, Siri, and more. The Pro models will have an upgraded Neural Engine for the AIn integration,

iPhone 16

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 16 lineup in September, while iOS 18 is expected to be revealed during the Worldwide Developers Conference, typically held in June. The exact dates have not been determined yet.

