iPhone

iPhone 16 to have bigger displays

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

Apple might make a drastic increase in screen size for the 2024 iPhone lineup.

Advertisements

Multiple sources say that the biggest change will arrive to the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro. Relative to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro, the new models will have a 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch screen and bigger dimensions overall. It’s believed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the 16 Pro will be taller and wider than their predecessors.

iPhone 16

With the bigger form comes the freedom of putting in more internal components. Apple might slot in a larger and longer-lasting battery, for instance, while the display could get improvements as well. There’s also rumors saying that Apple may use micro-lens technology for OLED displays for greater power efficiency. Samsung is believed to be developing a new OLED material for Apple. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 could have the same display size as the iPhone 15 counterparts.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
2024 iOS Features
2024 iOS features to look out for
1 Min Read
Logitech Combo Touch iPad Pro
Suit Your iPad Pro Up with the Discounted Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple starting new Stores in Atlanta, Toronto, and Los Angeles
1 Min Read
iPhone
Luxshare takes over iPhone assembly factory in Eastern China
1 Min Read
Copilot AI
Copilot AI launches on iPad and iPhone App Store
1 Min Read
Free iPad with EBT
Free iPad with EBT: Your Complete Guide
9 Min Read
Meta Quest 3 vs PSVR2
Meta Quest 3 vs PSVR2: Introducing the Battle of VR Titans
14 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
How Much is Apple Vision Pro? Unveiling the Price
3 Min Read
M2 Pro MacBook Pro
Snag 20% Off the M2 Pro MacBook Pro
4 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple looking at possible Apple Watch import ban software fix
1 Min Read
Vision Pro 2
Vision Pro 2 might have energy-efficient and brighter displays
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple exploring high-end Mac gaming
1 Min Read
Lost your password?