iPhone 16 to have bigger displays

Apple might make a drastic increase in screen size for the 2024 iPhone lineup.

Multiple sources say that the biggest change will arrive to the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the iPhone 16 Pro. Relative to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Pro, the new models will have a 6.27-inch and 6.85-inch screen and bigger dimensions overall. It’s believed that the iPhone 16 Pro Max and the 16 Pro will be taller and wider than their predecessors.

With the bigger form comes the freedom of putting in more internal components. Apple might slot in a larger and longer-lasting battery, for instance, while the display could get improvements as well. There’s also rumors saying that Apple may use micro-lens technology for OLED displays for greater power efficiency. Samsung is believed to be developing a new OLED material for Apple. Meanwhile, the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 could have the same display size as the iPhone 15 counterparts.