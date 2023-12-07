iPhone

iPhone 16 to have new mic components

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
iPhone 16

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claims that Apple will be upgrading the next iPhone with better mic for an enhanced Siri experience.

In a Medium post, Kuo said that software and hardware will be upgraded to strengthen Siri and promote AI-generated content. It’s no secret that Apple is playing catch-up in the Large Language Model niche and the company is making its own generative AI to integrate with Siri. For this to work there’s a need to improve voice input processing.

iPhone 16

That said, Apple is planning to have a major mic upgrade that’s coming to the iPhone 16, with significant Siri experience and better signal to noise ratio, according to the analyst. Furthermore, it’s believed that the mic component will have greater water resistance. Kuo’s report echoes others claiming that Apple is looking to enhance Siri for the iPhone 16. iOS 18 will have new LLM-powered features as part of an eventual upgrade.

TAGGED: , ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
MacBook Air
Take 25% Off the 2020 13-inch MacBook Air
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 will be outfitted with iPhone 14 battery
1 Min Read
Facebook Messenger
Facebook messenger receives end-to-end encryption update
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air 2024
The M3 MacBook Air Models are Expected to Arrive in March 2024
3 Min Read
Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank
Anker’s 5,000 mAh Nano Power Bank is 26% Off
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
iPhone SE added to Vintage list
1 Min Read
Stray
‘Stray’ comes to Apple Silicon macs
1 Min Read
Apple Arcade
Apple Arcade gains several new notable titles
1 Min Read
AirPods
The AirPods 2nd Generation Earbuds is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Facebook-Instagram Messenger Chat Link
Meta to end Facebook-Instagram messenger chat link in December
1 Min Read
Netflix
Netflix ‘Completely Satisfied’ in password sharing crackdown pace
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify fires more than 1,000 employees
1 Min Read
Lost your password?