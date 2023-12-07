iPhone 16 to have new mic components

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently claims that Apple will be upgrading the next iPhone with better mic for an enhanced Siri experience.

In a Medium post, Kuo said that software and hardware will be upgraded to strengthen Siri and promote AI-generated content. It’s no secret that Apple is playing catch-up in the Large Language Model niche and the company is making its own generative AI to integrate with Siri. For this to work there’s a need to improve voice input processing.

That said, Apple is planning to have a major mic upgrade that’s coming to the iPhone 16, with significant Siri experience and better signal to noise ratio, according to the analyst. Furthermore, it’s believed that the mic component will have greater water resistance. Kuo’s report echoes others claiming that Apple is looking to enhance Siri for the iPhone 16. iOS 18 will have new LLM-powered features as part of an eventual upgrade.