iPhone

iPhone 16 Tops Predecessor in Sales

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16 Tops Predecessor in Sales

The iPhone 16 lineup proved to be more popular compared to the iPhone 15, as per Tim Cook in the latest Q3 2025 earnings report.

Advertisements

iPhone sales climbed significantly following a year-on-year growth, with figures of $44.6 billion in iPhone revenue in Q3 2025 versus $39.2 billion revenue in Q3 2024. All in all, the iPhone enjoyed a 13 percent rise. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said that the reason for this was that the iPhone 16 proved to be ‘more popular’ and had ‘strong double digits’ compared to its predecessor. Cook mentioned that the 16 lineup was the top choice for consumers looking to upgrade their iPhones. 

iPhone 16 Tops Predecessor in Sales

The growth of the iPhone 16 covers all the models, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16. Mac sales were also up due to the M4 Mac.

Advertisements

Latest News
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
Verizon Stops Apple Loyalty Discounts and Benefits
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online
1 Min Read
Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon
Apple Stores to Open in the UAE and India Soon
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 1 Put on Obsolete List
Apple Watch Series 1 Put on Obsolete List
1 Min Read
Hitman Absolution Arrives on iPad and iPhone
1 Min Read
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off
The AirPods Max with USB-C is $99 Off
1 Min Read
tvOS 18.6 Launches for Apple TV Users
tvOS 18.6 Launches for Apple TV Users
1 Min Read
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
visionOS 2.6 is Now Available
1 Min Read
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
Capcom Brings ‘Resident Evil’ App Store Sale
1 Min Read
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
The 11th Generation iPad 256GB is $50 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?