iPhone 16 Tops Predecessor in Sales

The iPhone 16 lineup proved to be more popular compared to the iPhone 15, as per Tim Cook in the latest Q3 2025 earnings report.

iPhone sales climbed significantly following a year-on-year growth, with figures of $44.6 billion in iPhone revenue in Q3 2025 versus $39.2 billion revenue in Q3 2024. All in all, the iPhone enjoyed a 13 percent rise. Tim Cook, Apple CEO, said that the reason for this was that the iPhone 16 proved to be ‘more popular’ and had ‘strong double digits’ compared to its predecessor. Cook mentioned that the 16 lineup was the top choice for consumers looking to upgrade their iPhones.

The growth of the iPhone 16 covers all the models, including the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the iPhone 16 Pro, the iPhone 16 Plus, and the iPhone 16. Mac sales were also up due to the M4 Mac.