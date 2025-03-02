iPhone 16e makes Apple ad appearance

Apple released a new video showcasing the newly launched iPhone 16e.

The new video, titled ‘Meet iPhone 16e’, shows off the iPhone 16e and its features. The video is just 39 seconds in length and starts with an inflatable man holding the smartphone. The design of the iPhone 16e, as well as the single-lens rear camera, Face ID, and all-display design. Prices for the model begin at $599 and are considerably more than its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3. Other features of the iPhone 16e include the A18 chip that supports Apple Intelligence, the company’s in-house modem, and others. Apple made it a lower-priced device for those who do not wish to spend too much on the current iPhone 16 lineup.

‘Meet iPhone 16e’ is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. The accompanying track is from Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, titled ‘Talk’.