iPhone 16e Sales Apparently Flopped

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone 16e has flopped with underwhelming sales similar to this year’s iPhone Air. Fixed Focus Digital, a Weibo user, said sales didn’t do well for the iPhone 16e, and the attempt at providing a budget-friendly yet popular iPhone has apparently “failed”


Nevertheless, both devices are rumored to have a next-generation model with the iPhone 17e anticipated to premiere in Spring of next year, followed by the iPhone Air 2 at a later time due to delays. Demand for iPhone 17 models are high, on the other hand, and production orders continue to increase.

The iPhone 17e will likely be equipped with an A19 chip and a Dynamic Island, while the iPhone Air 2 would have an extra rear camera, vapor chamber cooling, and a bigger battery. It seems the company is hopeful that these upgrades will improve sales.

The iPhone 18 Pro is anticipated to launch in September next year, but Apple reportedly decided to hold up on its launch until Fall 2026.


