iPhone 16e teardown video shared by iFixit

iFixit, a famous YouTube channel for repair guides and teardowns, uploaded a video that opens up the latest iPhone 16e to get a glimpse of the components on the inside. The iPhone 16e features a quick-release battery same as that of previous iPhone 16 models, which can be released in seconds by using an electrical charge with low voltage.

The video provided us an insight into the battery with a 15.55 Wh specification, larger than the 13.38 Wh battery previously used. It gave us a close look at the new C1 custom Apple-designed modem located under the RF board, featuring the same structure as Qualcomm’s modem X71M.

The iPhone 16e takes a step forward in its repairability because of parts pairing rollback along with minor changes such as a metal bracket protecting the flex cable from being chopped when you open the gadget. However, iFixit said repairs can be difficult because you have to remove all the components inside the device to reach the USB-C port.