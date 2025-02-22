iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update

Apple will be pushing out day-one updates for iPhone 16e owners.

The recently announced iPhone 16e will have iOS 18.3 out of the box, but Apple has already released the next iteration, iOS 18.3.1 on February 10. After turning the device on, users will be prompted to install iOS 18.3.1 to migrate data if they have another iPhone running the same software. It’s worth noting that iOS 18.3.1 is a minor update and only has a bug fix to cover a vulnerability.

The iPhone 16e just debuted to the public. The device has the A18 chip and support for Apple Intelligence, with prices starting at $599. The entry-level iPhone is the successor of the iPhone SE 3 and has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Face ID, the C1 5G modem, and a single 48MP Fusion camera. Pre-orders are set to go live on February 28.