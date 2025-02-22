iPhone

iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update

Apple will be pushing out day-one updates for iPhone 16e owners.

Advertisements

The recently announced iPhone 16e will have iOS 18.3 out of the box, but Apple has already released the next iteration, iOS 18.3.1 on February 10. After turning the device on, users will be prompted to install iOS 18.3.1 to migrate data if they have another iPhone running the same software. It’s worth noting that iOS 18.3.1 is a minor update and only has a bug fix to cover a vulnerability.

iPhone 16e users will be prompted with software update

The iPhone 16e just debuted to the public. The device has the A18 chip and support for Apple Intelligence, with prices starting at $599. The entry-level iPhone is the successor of the iPhone SE 3 and has a 6.1-inch OLED screen, Face ID, the C1 5G modem, and a single 48MP Fusion camera. Pre-orders are set to go live on February 28.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone
Lightning port exits iPhone lineup
1 Min Read
iOS
iOS Google and Chrome app get Lens visual feature
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The M2 iPad Air WiFi 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone 16e
12-Minute iPhone 16e announcement video uploaded by Apple
1 Min Read
C1 Modem
Apple introduces new C1 modem
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple ceased production for iPhone 14
1 Min Read
Beats Studio Buds
The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off
1 Min Read
iPhone
This year sees big changes in the iPhone design 
1 Min Read
Spotify
New premium tier with AI features coming to Spotify
1 Min Read
iOS 18.5
iOS 18.5 is already being tested by Apple
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp releases chat theme and bubble customizations
1 Min Read
Lost your password?