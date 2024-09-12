iPhone 16’s displays 50% tougher

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 will have a new type of Ceramic Shield that promises to be 50% tougher than the previous version.

Apple’s latest-generation Ceramic Shield has an advanced glass ceramic formulation, with the Cupertino-based company saying that it’s 50% tougher than the first-generation technology, and twice as tough compared to the glass display in other smartphones. Ceramic Shield was introduced in the iPhone lineup in 2020 and with the iPhone 12 lineup, with Apple saying that the technology was the result of a partnership with Corning.

Corning also makes glass for Apple’s competitors, including the Gorilla Glass for Samsung and others. Recently, the company launched the Gorilla Armor shield found in the S24 Ultra. The ceramic coating looks to be an exclusive component for the iPhone. Preorders for the iPhone 16 begin on Friday, with orders arriving on September 20.