iPhone

iPhone 16’s displays 50% tougher

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 16

The iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 will have a new type of Ceramic Shield that promises to be 50% tougher than the previous version.

Advertisements

Apple’s latest-generation Ceramic Shield has an advanced glass ceramic formulation, with the Cupertino-based company saying that it’s 50% tougher than the first-generation technology, and twice as tough compared to the glass display in other smartphones. Ceramic Shield was introduced in the iPhone lineup in 2020 and with the iPhone 12 lineup, with Apple saying that the technology was the result of a partnership with Corning.

iPhone 16

Corning also makes glass for Apple’s competitors, including the Gorilla Glass for Samsung and others. Recently, the company launched the Gorilla Armor shield found in the S24 Ultra. The ceramic coating looks to be an exclusive component for the iPhone. Preorders for the iPhone 16 begin on Friday, with orders arriving on September 20.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone 16
Apple Offers 25W charging on iPhone 16
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10 has reduced wind noise feature
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The M3 MacBook Pro 1TB SSD is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
Apple reveals two new AirPods 4 models 
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Cases
Plastic and Silicone iPhone 16 cases launches
1 Min Read
iPhone 16 Pro Max
iPhone 16 Pro Max and Pro models debut
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 16-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $500 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 3
Apple Watch Ultra 3 will be absent in upcoming event
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max updated model may be revealed soon
1 Min Read
New FineWoven-like cases
New FineWoven-like cases to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Pro
The 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
AirPods 4 expected to debut on September 9
1 Min Read
Lost your password?