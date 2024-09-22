iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 to have 120Hz ProMotion screen

The next iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 will have a 120Hz ProMotion screen for smoother video and scrolling, according to Ross Young.

Display Supply Chain Consultants Ross Young recently shared news about the future iterations of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17, claiming that the slimmer model will have ProMotion and 120Hz refresh rate support when needed. ProMotion will also allow the iPhone 17 to get down to a more energy-efficient display rate. In comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro to 16 Pro can be switched to a 1Hz rate, activating an always-on display for Lock Screen elements, while the iPhone 13 Pro has a 10Hz refresh rate. At this point, it’s yet to be determined if the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 can go as low as 10Hz or 1Hz.

Currently, the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16 have 60Hz screens. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected in September 2025.