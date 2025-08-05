iPhone 17 Air Battery Capacity Leaks Online

Details about the battery capacity of the upcoming iPhone 17 Air has leaked online.

A user with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ revealed images of the battery for the iPhone 17 Air. The image shows the shell to be made from metal, which could help with heat dissipation. Furthermore, the L-shaped pack is said to have a 2,900 mAh capacity, which is in the same range as other rumors. Majin Bu said that the adhesive in the iPhone 17 Air battery will use the same technology as the iPhone 16 Plus and iPhone 16, which requires a low-voltage electrical current to be loosened.

The iPhone 17 Air might have the lowest battery life if the rumor is true. However, the A19 chip and Adaptive Power mode would ‘help’ users get more out of their smartphone. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to debut in the fall season this year.