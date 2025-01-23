iPhone 17 Air image leaked online

An image of the supposed iPhone 17 Air has been shared online.

The leaker with the handle ‘Majin Bu’ showed off an image which he claimed will be the iPhone 17 Air, with text saying ‘iPhone 17, the design seems confirmed’. The image is two iPhone shells with raised camera bars and a mic hole and LED flash on the right, while the left has a circular cutout for a camera. It’s believed that only the Air model will have a single camera, so it’s assumed that the shell is for the device.

The upcoming iPhone SE is also rumored to have a single camera lens, but the long camera ridge has not been reported for it. Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the Air model will be the thinnest iPhone and measure only 5.5 mm, and limited specifications, such as a smaller battery, the A19 chip, and an OLED display.