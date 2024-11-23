iPhone

iPhone 17 Air may be the thinnest iPhone produced

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17

Jeff Pu, Apple analyst, says in a research note that the anticipated iPhone 17 “Air” will transcend the iPhone 6 being the thinnest iPhone that has been produced at 6mm thick, agreeing that the iPhone 17 “Slim” will feature an ultra-slim design as rumored in Korea.

If this is true, then the iPhone 17 “Air” will be thinner than the iPhone 6 measured at 6.9mm, making it a record-breaker for iPhone measurements, given the components like the battery can be limiting to how thin it can get.

iPhone 17

The iPhone 17 “Air” is remarkably thin, comparing with the recent bulky models Apple has been producing like the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max models measuring 8.25mm and right there you can see a huge difference in its bulk being 2.25mm thicker than the rumored iPhone 17 Air, with all iPhone models after the iPhone 6 measurements ranging from 7.6 to 12mm in thickness.

