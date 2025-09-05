iPhone

iPhone 17 Air Potential Starting Price Of $1,099 For Base 256GB Model

By Samantha Wiley
The iPhone 17 Air may have a potential starting price of $1,099 for the model with 256GB of storage and will be capped at $1,499 for the model with 1TB of storage. The company will be offering 3 storage options and price tiers for the new iPhone 17 Air, the all-new device with an ultra thin design.


The market research by Trendforce anticipates that the base iPhone 17 models will have the same starting price and storage as the iPhone 16 model last year, which was priced at $799. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models will offer 256GB of storage as its starting and will see an increase of $50 to $100 per capacity that is comparable.

The iPhone 17 models are expected to be unveiled by Apple during their Awe dropping event happening on September 9, Tuesday, and the potential release date would be on September 19, Friday.


