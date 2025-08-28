iPhone 17 Air Reportedly Getting A Bumper Case

Apple is thinking of launching a bumper case for the iPhone 17 Air, which will likely be released this year. Apple had a bumper case back in 2010 for the iPhone 4. The version for the iPhone 17 Air will cover the edges of the gadget but not the back.

The device is anticipated to have a design that is ultra-thin, and customers may not want to use a regular case since it will only add thickness to their new iPhone. A bumper case presents the ideal solution for protecting it from scratches and drops while not being too bulky or thick.

Apple is also thinking of releasing a battery case for the iPhone 17 Air for more battery life when you are out. The most recent release for battery cases was for the iPhone 11 series and the MagSafe battery pack, which has now been discontinued.

It is widely expected that Apple will introduce the iPhone 17 models and accessories for the new device next month.