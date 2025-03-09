iPhone

iPhone 17 Air said to have high-density battery

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the iPhone 17 Air would have a higher-capacity battery.

Advertisements

In his recent blog post, Kuo reported that the next iPhone Air model will have improved battery technology, although he did not mention the exact mAh or Wh numbers. It’s widely believed that the iPhone 17 Air will sacrifice some battery capacity to stay thin, and size constraints add to the factor. As far as rumors are concerned, the iPhone 17 Air will have the C1 modem, the high-density battery, and the absence of the Ultra Wide lens to make room for its components.

iPhone 17 Air

Kuo mentioned that the battery for the ‘ultra-thin iPhone 17’ will be the same as the first foldable iPhone. Apple might debut the iPhone 17 Air in the fall season, with the device measuring only 5.5 mm at the thinnest point. There is no exact date for the iPhone 17 Air reveal at the moment.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
