iPhone 17 Air to Come with ‘Main’ Color

By Samantha Wiley
A new rumor claims that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will have a ‘main’ color.

A user by the handle ‘Fixed Focus Digital’ posted on Weibo that Apple will release the iPhone 17 Air with a blue finish. The leaker claimed that it will be ‘different from all the blue colors’ Apple has had before, and said that it will be ‘very light’ and such that it might be confused as white in low-light conditions. It’s similar to the iPhone 13 Pro’s ‘Sierra Blue’ finish, which had an icy and metallic appearance. It’s worth noting that Apple developed this shade further with iPhone 15 aluminum colors.

‘Fixed Focus Digital’ has predicted Apple products before, specifically the Gold Titanium for the iPhone 16 Pro and the iPhone 16e being the 4th-generation iPhone SE. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch this fall alongside the iPhone 17 lineup.

