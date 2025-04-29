iPhone 17 Air to have bigger RAM

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with the same memory as the Pro lineup.

Kuo mentioned in a post that the iPhone 17 Air will have 12GB of RAM, the same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro. Prior to this, Kuo said that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the 12GB configuration, but then relented and said the Pro version will also have it. The analyst further mentioned that the base model might have 12GB of memory, but added that it only happens when Apple overcomes supply chain shortages. Apple will announce the final results in May.

Currently, the iPhone 16 lineup are equipped with 8GB of memory, and the jump to 12GB marks a significant difference. The added memory could fuel Apple Intelligence and improved performance for the devices. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be revealed in September.