iPhone

iPhone 17 Air to have bigger RAM

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned that the upcoming iPhone 17 Air will be equipped with the same memory as the Pro lineup.

Advertisements

Kuo mentioned in a post that the iPhone 17 Air will have 12GB of RAM, the same as the iPhone 17 Pro Max and the iPhone 17 Pro. Prior to this, Kuo said that only the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have the 12GB configuration, but then relented and said the Pro version will also have it. The analyst further mentioned that the base model might have 12GB of memory, but added that it only happens when Apple overcomes supply chain shortages. Apple will announce the final results in May.

iPhone 17 Air

Currently, the iPhone 16 lineup are equipped with 8GB of memory, and the jump to 12GB marks a significant difference. The added memory could fuel Apple Intelligence and improved performance for the devices. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be revealed in September.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPadOS via Magic Keyboard
Menu bar might be coming to iPadOS via Magic Keyboard
1 Min Read
iPhone
iPhone with USB-C might have stage manager feature on iOS 19
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch SE 2 40mm GPS is $79 Off
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads moves to new domain
1 Min Read
YouTube
YouTube might use AI for search result overviews
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple plans to have US iPhones come from India soon
1 Min Read
Apple iPad Air
The 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple highlights Ceramic Shield in new video ad
1 Min Read
Netflix
New subtitle option heading to Netflix
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 256GB is $87 Off
1 Min Read
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
Instagram officially introduces ‘Edits’ as a CapCut alternative
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple engineers to contribute Godot Game Engine support on visionOS
1 Min Read
Lost your password?