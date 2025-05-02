iPhone

iPhone 17 Air to have significant design changes

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

Apple is believed to be introducing a radically thinner iPhone, which will have some unusual design changes.

In order to accommodate a thinner chassis, Apple might have to go a different design route, as per AppleTrack. The most notable change is the USB-C for charging, which is traditionally placed at the bottom of the phone. The iPhone 17 Air might have it near the rear to accommodate display components. Furthermore, the speaker holes only count four instead of ten, which suggests space-saving measures for fitting components in a smaller frame.

iPhone 17 Air

Apple is rumored to fit the iPhone 17 Air with one rear camera and remove the SIM card slot in favor of eSIM in a global setting. There’s also the C1 modem to improve battery efficiency. It’s rumored that the C1 will bring the iPhone 17 Air on par with the other iPhone devices in terms of battery life.

