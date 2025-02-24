iPhone 17 Air will reportedly feature a larger display at 6.7 inches

The iPhone 17 Air may be equipped with a 6.7-inch display instead of the rumored 6.6-inch display.

A known Apple leaker and YouTuber for technology named Jon Prosser runs the Front Page Tech channel. He’s got a track record that’s mixed regarding rumors surrounding Apple products, where some of his claims were right and some were wrong. A notable example was around 5 years ago, as he was the first to announce the design made for the AirTag, with his activity being more recent regarding details related to Apple like the supposed design for the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro.

Prosser said the Air model would have a thickness of 5.64mm, while Ming-Chi Kuo, a supply chain analyst, says it will only be 5.5mm thick, but there is no clarity yet on what is the actual measurement. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be announced in September.