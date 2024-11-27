iPhone

iPhone 17 Air will reportedly not have the 5x optical zoom feature

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

The upcoming iPhone 17 “Air” will be lacking the 5x optical zoom lens, according to The Elec, a Korean publication. The report states that the tetraprism camera that allows 5x optical zoom will stay as an exclusive for the Pro Model in the iPhone lineup coming next year, meaning that the feature will only be equipped on the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max Models, while smaller models such as the iPhone 15 Pro, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max will be limited to 3x.

The iPhone 17 Air is reported to be very thin and can potentially be one of the first iPhones that will be equipped with the 5G modem designed by Apple, with no certainty yet if this will have any consumer benefits that will make consumers choose this over the Qualcomm models that are rumored to be used on the iPhone 17 Pro lineup. More information about the iPhone 17 Air could start making rounds over the next few months, and there’s more to learn.

iPhone 17 Air
