iPhone 17 base model might have higher refresh rate

A rumor suggests that the base iPhone 17 will have a higher refresh rate and possibly the ‘ProMotion’ technology in a company first.

Advertisements

A leaker by the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that supply chain news said that a higher refresh rate would be available for the iPhone 17 standard model. However, the leaker did not mention the refresh rate itself, although it’s believed that it will be set to 120Hz, or roughly the same as ProMotion technology.

Apple might continue using the LTPO, or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide panels for the iPhone 17 lineup. The current iPhone 16 lineup uses LTPS, or low-temperature polycrystalline silicon panels that max out at 60Hz refresh. ProMotion also allows the display to be set anywhere between 1Hz and 120Hz to enable always-on functionality for notifications, widgets, and time, and a smoother video and scrolling effect while browsing.