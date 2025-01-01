iPhone

iPhone 17 base model might have higher refresh rate

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17

A rumor suggests that the base iPhone 17 will have a higher refresh rate and possibly the ‘ProMotion’ technology in a company first.

Advertisements

A leaker by the handle ‘Digital Chat Station’ said on the Chinese social media platform Weibo that supply chain news said that a higher refresh rate would be available for the iPhone 17 standard model. However, the leaker did not mention the refresh rate itself, although it’s believed that it will be set to 120Hz, or roughly the same as ProMotion technology. 

iPhone 17

Apple might continue using the LTPO, or low-temperature polycrystalline oxide panels for the iPhone 17 lineup. The current iPhone 16 lineup uses LTPS, or low-temperature polycrystalline silicon panels that max out at 60Hz refresh. ProMotion also allows the display to be set anywhere between 1Hz and 120Hz to enable always-on functionality for notifications, widgets, and time, and a smoother video and scrolling effect while browsing.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Vision Pro
Apple may have stopped production of Apple Vision Pro
1 Min Read
Apple TV+
Apple TV+ is free from January 3-5
1 Min Read
MagSafe Charger
The 1-Meter MagSafe Charger is $11 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Homepage
Apple Homepage updated with Jimmy Carter tribute
1 Min Read
Magic Mouse
New Magic Mouse might debut in 2026
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
Next iPhone SE may have a higher price tag
1 Min Read
M2 iPad Air
The 11-inch M2 iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple Music gains three new global radio stations
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple unveils Saudi Arabia retail store expansion plans
1 Min Read
Apple Podcasts
‘Hysterical’ is the Apple Podcasts show of the year for 2024
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
2024 Apple Music Artist of the Year goes to Billie Eilish
1 Min Read
Lost your password?