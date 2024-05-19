iPhone 17 lineup to have a ‘Slim’ addition

The next iPhone 17 lineup is rumored to have a new ‘slim’ model, as per a The Information report.

Advertisements

An all-new addition to the iPhone 17 is believed to have a ‘significantly thinner’ design, and possibly be more expensive than the premium iPhone Pro Max. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro Max starts at $1,199 and takes the place as the highest-end iPhone in the lineup. The Information claims that the slim model will undergo a ‘major redesign’ which happened to the iPhone X and have the rear camera moved to the top center and a smaller Dynamic Island.

The report also says that the model will have a 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch size, and other features might include the A19 chip, an improved front camera, and an aluminum chassis. It’s believed that the iPhone Slim will replace the iPhone 17 Plus when it launches in September 2025.