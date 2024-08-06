iPhone

iPhone 17 may have 24MP front camera

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17

Next year’s iPhone may have double the megapixel specs as its predecessors, according to Jeff Pu.

The Haitong Securities analyst recently posted that the iPhone 17 lineup will have a 24 megapixel camera encased in a six element lens. In comparison, the iPhone 15 has a 12 megapixel camera with five elements for its TrueDepth array. It’s worth noting that the upgrade is not just for the Pro models but the base variants as well.

iPhone 17

Many rumors regarding the iPhone 17 are focused on the camera lens, with expectations that it will become better or more improved. Ming-Chi Kuo posted a similar report for the sensor upgrade and said the iPhone 17 will have a 24MP front camera and the same element count. In the investor’s note, Pu mentioned that the regular iPhone 17 will not sport a 6.3-inch display, which goes against other claims made online.

