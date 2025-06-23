iPhone 17 Might Come In Two New Color Options

The upcoming iPhone 17 base model might have two new color options, according to an online leak.

In the latest post by ‘Majin Bu’, it was iterated that Apple was considering Green and Purple iPhone 17 models. It’s believed that only one of them will make it to the public launch, and that Purple was the favored one. The other colors of the iPhone 16 base models are expected to be Black, White, Pink, Teal, and Ultramarine. The last prediction Bu had was that iPadOS 26 will have a menu bar, and also that iOS 26 will gain Center Stage support.

Other rumors of the upcoming iPhone 17 said that it will have the A18 chip and 8GB of memory, which matches the iPhone 16 in processor and memory aspects. As for the display, it’s expected to have a 6.3-inch screen, which is more than the current iPhone 16 base model.