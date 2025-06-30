iPhone 17 Might Have a Bigger Screen

The upcoming iPhone 17 base model might have a bigger screen compared to its predecessor.

An online leak from China from Digital Chat Station mentioned how the base model of the iPhone 17 will have a 6.3-inch screen. The current iPhone 16 base model has a 6.1-inch screen. This report has been corroborated previously by Ross Young of Counterpoint Research. Furthermore, Young said that the iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch screen, while the iPhone 17 Pro will have a 6.3-inch display. Meanwhile, the iPhone 17 Pro Max will have a 6.9-inch display, the largest of the lineup.

Other rumors about the iPhone 17 base model hint that the next smartphone will have minor upgrades. Design-wise and chip-wise, it will be the same, and the memory will be 8GB as well. The iPhone 17 lineup is expected to debut in September this year.